Roughriders dominate as Esks lose second game of the season

Jovon Johnson and Kacy Rodgers each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came back from a bye week with a big 54-31 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday night.

Kevin Glenn was 19 of 31 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Roughriders, who won their second straight.

It was also their first victory on the road this season.

Mike Reilly struggled, completing 15-of-26 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions as Edmonton dropped its second game of the year and first at home.

Saskatchewan struck first seven minutes in, as Naaman Roosevelt made a diving catch to reel in a seven-yard Glenn TD pass. It was just Glenn’s second touchdown on the road this season.

The Roughriders added to their lead with two minutes left in the opening quarter after Willie Jefferson blocked an Eskimos punt and then scooped the ball up at the 22-yard line and took it into the end zone to give the visitors a 14-0 lead.