Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

Keefe had a 212-97-40 record over parts of five campaigns in Toronto, but was just 16-21 in the post-season, including a 1-5 series record.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite finally getting the organization over a painful playoff hump last spring when the Leafs advanced to Round 2 for the first time in nearly two decades, Keefe was unable to keep that momentum going.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto bowed out in a tepid five games to the Florida Panthers in the second round in 2023 before Kyle Dubas was fired as general manager less than two weeks later.

That dismissal following a roller-coaster stretch led to questions about Keefe’s future, but new GM Brad Treliving elected to keep the Dubas loyalist after taking the reins, and then inked the Brampton, Ont., product to a contract extension through 2025-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.