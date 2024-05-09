SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 10:12 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

Keefe had a 212-97-40 record over parts of five campaigns in Toronto, but was just 16-21 in the post-season, including a 1-5 series record.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston'
Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston
Story continues below advertisement

Despite finally getting the organization over a painful playoff hump last spring when the Leafs advanced to Round 2 for the first time in nearly two decades, Keefe was unable to keep that momentum going.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto bowed out in a tepid five games to the Florida Panthers in the second round in 2023 before Kyle Dubas was fired as general manager less than two weeks later.

Trending Now

That dismissal following a roller-coaster stretch led to questions about Keefe’s future, but new GM Brad Treliving elected to keep the Dubas loyalist after taking the reins, and then inked the Brampton, Ont., product to a contract extension through 2025-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices