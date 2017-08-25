Body found in Mission ID’d as Chelsey Gauthier, missing 22-year-old from Abbotsford

A body that was found in Mission on Aug. 16 has been identified as Chelsey Gauthier, a 22-year-old Abbotsford woman who hadn’t been seen since July 27, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Friday.

Gauthier had been reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) on July 30.

The APD searched the area near Dale Road and Sylvester Road on Aug. 16 and found the body; the cause of death was consistent with homicide, police said.

The investigation was later turned over to IHIT.

“From the evidence collected so far, investigators believe that Miss Gauthier’s death was not random,” IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said in a news release.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who knew Miss Gauthier, or saw her around the time of her disappearance.”

A GoFundMe page that claimed to have been set up by her family said Gauthier was a mother of two, and that she left behind a “family that will never be the same.”

The fundraising page is seeking $5,000 to pay for her funeral costs.

Meanwhile, a YouTube user named Trucker Ray, who said he’s Chelsey’s father, posted a video Friday saying, “somebody did this to her and the police are working on it right now.”

“It was not an accidental thing, I’m just going to tell you that,” he said.

Trucker Ray went on to say that Chelsey’s mother has “taken this very hard,” and that his sister and mother are comforting her right now.

He said he found out about Chelsey’s death on Thursday, after going into a police station and hearing the news from detectives.

Trucker Ray blamed marijuana for her death, and said he would start a foundation regarding drug awareness in her name.

“It killed my daughter,” he said.