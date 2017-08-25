5 Montreal stories you must read this week: August 25

From an intense storm to two brothers reuniting and a case of mistaken identity, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Reunited

“I was taken aback, but I was so happy to finally be back with my brother.”

Estranged twins Eric and Stephane Brodeur have been reunited after a plea was made via Global News.

Miracle marathon

“Honestly it was not planned. None of this was planned.”

Three Mohawk sisters gave birth within 44 hours of each other at a hospital in Châteauguay on Montreal’s south shore.

Mother Nature

Thousands of Quebecers were out of power after an intense storm hit Montreal.

In some neighbourhoods, trees were knocked down, causing property damage and cutting power to the area.

Fighting back

Anti-fascist activists descended on Quebec City, saying they wanted to stop a right-wing group from marching.

“We wanted to send a really clear message to these people who have fascist sympathies that they’re not welcome to spread their hate.”

Mistaken identity

“I’m a volunteer. I work 50 to 60 hours for homeless people. I got my welfare only and for now, I live in my truck.”

A homeless Montrealer was stopped by police and ticketed for $1,034 for owning a “pitbull-type” dog.

