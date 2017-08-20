Counter-protesters clash with police in Quebec City

Dueling protests in Quebec City Sunday afternoon, were declared illegal by police shortly after 2 p.m., following clashes between officers and attendees.

Police said the event was declared illegal because of acts of violence and vandalism.

#Manifestation Étant donné des actions de violence et de vandalisme, la manifestation est maintenant illégale — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) August 20, 2017

Québec police have just declared the protest illegal. Antifa are shooting fireworks and smoke bombs. pic.twitter.com/h32Nrh1Gix — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 20, 2017

Anti-fascist supporters threw smoke bombs and fireworks at police, as tension mounted.

Police said everyone was under arrest and demanded they disperse. Antifa shot more fireworks and smoke bombs at cops. pic.twitter.com/LaiA1JKYp8 — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 20, 2017

Masked protestors also took aim at a Global News camerman filming the demonstration, destroying his camera.

Protestors wearing black with their faces covered smashed @merjvv's camera. pic.twitter.com/Zv47DW5tf1 — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 20, 2017

Earlier this week, Montreal Antifaciste called on anti-fascist and anti-racist groups to head to the provincial capital to oppose a planned rally by La Meute.

The call came after at least two Quebecers were identified participating in a white supremacist rally last week in Charlottesville, Va.

La Meute, described as a far-right group, had planned a demonstration to denounce the government’s handling of illegal immigrants, following the recent spike in asylum seekers arriving in Quebec.

Members of La Meute were asked to meet in a parking garage, ahead of the protest and were prevented from exiting as police kept the protesters and counter-protesters apart.

#Manifestation Nous procédons à l'arrestation d'un manifestant en ce moment — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) August 20, 2017

Just before 4 p.m. activist Jaggi Singh‏, with the group Solidarity Across Borders was arrested.

It is unclear at this time, why he was arrested and what if any charges he could face.