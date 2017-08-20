Counter-protesters clash with police in Quebec City
Dueling protests in Quebec City Sunday afternoon, were declared illegal by police shortly after 2 p.m., following clashes between officers and attendees.
Police said the event was declared illegal because of acts of violence and vandalism.
Anti-fascist supporters threw smoke bombs and fireworks at police, as tension mounted.
Masked protestors also took aim at a Global News camerman filming the demonstration, destroying his camera.
Earlier this week, Montreal Antifaciste called on anti-fascist and anti-racist groups to head to the provincial capital to oppose a planned rally by La Meute.
The call came after at least two Quebecers were identified participating in a white supremacist rally last week in Charlottesville, Va.
La Meute, described as a far-right group, had planned a demonstration to denounce the government’s handling of illegal immigrants, following the recent spike in asylum seekers arriving in Quebec.
READ MORE: Justin Trudeau condemns intolerant, racist’ rallies, urges trust in immigration system
Members of La Meute were asked to meet in a parking garage, ahead of the protest and were prevented from exiting as police kept the protesters and counter-protesters apart.
Just before 4 p.m. activist Jaggi Singh, with the group Solidarity Across Borders was arrested.
READ MORE: Montreal police officers fined for ‘unethical’ arrest of activist
It is unclear at this time, why he was arrested and what if any charges he could face.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.