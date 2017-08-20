Canada
August 20, 2017
Updated: August 20, 2017 4:36 pm

Counter-protesters clash with police in Quebec City

Counter-protesters throw smoke bombs and fire works towards police in Quebec City. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Dan Spector/Global News
Dueling protests in Quebec City Sunday afternoon, were declared illegal by police shortly after 2 p.m., following clashes between officers and attendees.

Police said the event was declared illegal because of acts of violence and vandalism.

Anti-fascist supporters threw smoke bombs and fireworks at police, as tension mounted.

Masked protestors also took aim at a Global News camerman filming the demonstration, destroying his camera.

Earlier this week, Montreal Antifaciste called on anti-fascist and anti-racist groups to head to the provincial capital to oppose a planned rally by La Meute.

The call came after at least two Quebecers were identified participating in a white supremacist rally last week in Charlottesville, Va.

La Meute, described as a far-right group, had planned a demonstration to denounce the government’s handling of illegal immigrants, following the recent spike in asylum seekers arriving in Quebec.

Members of La Meute were asked to meet in a parking garage, ahead of the protest and were prevented from exiting as police kept the protesters and counter-protesters apart.

Just before 4 p.m. activist Jaggi Singh‏, with the group Solidarity Across Borders was arrested.

It is unclear at this time, why he was arrested and what if any charges he could face.

