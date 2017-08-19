Vancouver anti-Islam, anti-immigration rally and counter-protest planned for Saturday

Vancouver City Hall will be the site of opposing rallies on Saturday.

A group supporting racial tolerance will gather in the early afternoon just ahead of a demonstration by anti-Islam activists at 2 p.m.

An event dubbed the “WCAI Canada/CAP rally” has been re-posted to Facebook after being taken down Tuesday, and lists speakers from several anti-immigration and anti-Muslim groups.

Brad Salzberg with the Cultural Action Party says Saturday’s protest isn’t about supremacy.

“It’s not about supremacy, I don’t believe in racial supremacy. We are concerned about Islamic ideology or Sharia law becoming entrenched in our society as we have witnessed in Western European countries.”

READ MORE: Anti-immigrant rally set for Vancouver City Hall to be met by counter-protesters

That prompted a counter-rally, organized by an ad-hoc group calling itself Stand Up to Racism Metro Van.

Rae Figursky with Stand up Against Racism Metro Vancouver says the rally is about standing up for the values in the community.

“It’s about saying this isn’t what I agree with. This is not my community.”

Earlier this week, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson asked for peace during the two events.

WATCH: Vancouver mayor issues warning about two conflicting demonstrations

“Obviously, Vancouver has a troubled history with racism and discrimination that’s part of our history,” Robertson said.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard said Wednesday that police are prepared for the possibility of violence, but that free speech is protected.

– With files from Amy Judd and Paula Baker