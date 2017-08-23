Clean-up underway after severe storm, heavy winds rip through Montreal

The clean-up is underway after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec, Montreal and the Laurentian region Tuesday.

Firefighters say they have deployed about 72 trucks to several areas in the city with storm-related issues, including NDG and Ile Bizard pic.twitter.com/z2x76ZCqXM — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) August 22, 2017

Particularly hard hit was Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, where trees were knocked down, causing property damage and cutting power to the area.

Environment Canada has also confirmed a tornado struck the town of Lachute, about 85 kilometres north of Montreal.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the storm, which produced 100 km/h winds.

NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman tweeted Wednesday that a microburst cut a swath through a 20-block section of the area, knocking down numerous 100-year-old trees and decimating a popular local park.

Hydro-Quebec says 115,000 customers lost power at its peak and about 30,000 remain without power as of Wednesday morning and the majority of customers will be restored by the end of day, but the utility warns it could take a bit longer in others.