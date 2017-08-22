Fire officials ask people in NDG to stay away from areas damaged by powerful storm

Fire officials are asking people to stay away from areas damaged by a storm that ripped through Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on Tuesday afternoon.

As a second line of storms were expected overnight, fire officials worried more branches could fall from trees and hurt people.

Firefighters were going door to door in the hardest-hit areas of NDG, making sure residents were safe and also removing branches and clearing debris.

They said the cleanup and restoring power to people left in the dark by the storm would take a couple of days.

“Public works crews from three different boroughs are en route,” said NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman.

“Eventually clearing these streets – once we’re sure people are safe – is going to take days.”

READ MORE: Power outages, fallen trees after intense storm hits Montreal

Fire officials have set up a command post near the corner of Monkland and Madison, one of the hardest-hit areas.

“We’ve also activated the emergency operation centre where we coordinate with all our partners including the borough, public works, Hydro-Quebec and any other partners that may be involved – including the police to control traffic,” said Richard Liebman with the Montreal Fire Department.

Liebman said all power has been shut down in the damaged areas as a precaution but asked people to also remain alert.

“If you see any wires down, don’t go anywhere near it. Don’t hesitate to call 911. Let us know, we’ll come check it out.”

Seventy-two firetrucks and about 500 firefighters were deployed around the city to tend to different storm-related incidents from false fire alarms going off to a small fire in Ile Bizard.