Man escapes bear attack, is airlifted to hospital in Sundre, Alta.

A man was reportedly mauled by a bear in a remote area near Sundre on Thursday evening, according to Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

The man was in the Panther River area, west of Sundre, when he was attacked by a bear, a spokesperson told Global News.

He escaped and was able to hike to the trail head and then he drove himself to the Mountainaire Lodge.

From there, the man was airlifted to Sundre hospital. He’s being treated for injuries to his head and face.

Fish and Wildlife are continuing to investigate the incident. The spokesperson did not have information on what kind of bear was involved in the attack.