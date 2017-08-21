Police tape off north Edmonton strip mall, witness says he believes shots were fired
Edmonton police taped off a strip mall at 132 Avenue and 113A Street on Monday night and a witness told Global News he believed shots were fired from at least two vehicles before police arrived.
The witness, whom Global News has agreed not to identify because he fears for his safety, said he did not see anything but was in a convenience store at the scene when he believed he heard multiple gunshots being fired from at least two vehicles.
The witness said glass and bullet casings could be seen scattered across a parking lot.
Police told Global News they could not release any information about what happened but that they may release details later.
More to come…
