COMMENTARY: Simulator predicts McGregor will beat Mayweather

We are less than a week away from the biggest boxing match in history.

At least, it’s the biggest fight since Floyd Mayweather beat Manny Pacquiao in the so-called “Fight of the Century” in 2015.

This Saturday night in Las Vegas, undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather will meet mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated bout.

Betters are laying down bundles of cash on this tussle, some putting their faith in 49-0 Mayweather while others love the underdog McGregor, who’s making the jump from the UFC octagon.

For those bettors who are still sitting on the fence, I bring you the results of a fight simulation by the betting website sportsline.com.

Based on the WWE 2K16 video game, it predicts McGregor will beat Mayweather.

Mind you, the simulation was not a traditional boxing match.

There was more grappling than actual punches thrown, which, who knows, we might see from McGregor if he starts to get dominated by Mayweather.

To me, Mayweather is going to win this fight hands down.

Well, his hands better be up at the start of the fight or he’ll get knocked out by the hard punching Irishman.

My final prognosis on this bout: Mayweather will dance around McGregor and tire him out before winning a unanimous decision.