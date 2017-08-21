Solar eclipse viewing parties draw hundreds in Halifax

Despite Atlantic Canadians only being able to witness a partial eclipse on Monday, hundreds of people in Halifax still showed up to viewing parties throughout the city.

The Discovery Centre, Dalhousie University and Saint Mary’s University each hosted events which allowed celestial sightseers the opportunity to check out this rare event.

“To have an eclipse on land, covering totality all through a continent is very unusual. It’s been over 100 years since this happened the last time,” said Paul Heath, outreach chair with the Halifax Centre Royal Astronomical Society.

“It’s a very rare event for North America and the fact that we even have 50 per cent coverage in Halifax is great.”

Each of the three events had safely filtered telescopes for direct viewing along with some of the elusive “eclipse glasses” for optimal viewing.

“It’s great that so many people get the opportunity to look at a special event and we’ve tried to make it as safe as possible,” Heath said.

If you missed this solar eclipse, you won’t have to wait long for another one. Your next chance will be in April, 2024 with Newfoundland and New Brunswick boasting the best views.