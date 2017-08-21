Solar Eclipse 2017 Timelapse: Watch as the moon blocks out the sun

People from across North America looked up at the sky in wonder at the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century.

In the above video, you can see timelapse photography as the moon and sun cross paths over Oregon on Monday, leaving the sky in darkness.

It was the first time any area in the United States had seen a solar eclipse since 1979. In Canada, different parts of the country were able to see the eclipse to varying degrees.

Oregon was the first area to see the eclipse in totality at 10:15 a.m. PT, before the phenomenon spread eastward.

The next total eclipse to hit North America will be on April 8, 2024. That apex of that eclipse is expected to pass over parts of Central and Eastern Canada.

During a total eclipse, the sun’s disappearing act is just part of the show. The heavens dim to a quasi-twilight and some stars and planets become visible.

The last glimmer of light gives way to a momentary sparkle known as the “diamond ring” effect just before the sun slips completely behind the moon, leaving only the aura of its outer atmosphere, or corona, visible.

