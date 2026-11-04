Israeli president accepts election results, begins talks on new government

Send this page to someone via email

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted the certified results of last week’s parliamentary elections as legally binding and began consultations with party representatives on forming a new government.

The move dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to discredit the vote, in which he and his allies lost their majority in parliament, known as the Knesset, while Arab-led parties made historic gains.

“The elections are over. Now is the time to face reality,” Herzog said.

Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election, possibly with foreign assistance.

Herzog began consultations with party leaders on Wednesday night to determine whom to designate to form a government — a process that could bring Netanyahu’s opponents to power.

Story continues below advertisement

Commission finds no fraud in Israel's election

Israel’s elections commission said earlier on Wednesday that after a thorough investigation of all parties’ claims of fraud, it had found “no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party did not respond to a request for comment.

A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service, which is headed by David Zini, a Netanyahu appointee and loyalist, into allegations of foreign interference in the election is still ongoing.

6:20 Citizens across Middle East pessimistic Israel’s election will harbour positive change

In a private meeting Wednesday of the elections committee’s members, its head, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, read out an intelligence assessment from the Shin Bet saying the agency believed there had been a “widespread phenomenon involving the influx of substantial funds into Israel from foreign states,” including from countries hostile toward Israel.

Story continues below advertisement

The Shin Bet provided no evidence to explain its assertion. The Associated Press obtained a transcript of the assessment from a person who attended the meeting and requested anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The committee has previously said that while claims about foreign actors seeking to influence the election are serious and under investigation, it does not believe that any such interference affected the results — even if it had happened.

Sohlberg reiterated that stance on Wednesday. “At this stage, these are merely suspicions, and even if they are substantiated, the scope of their potential impact is limited,” he said during a ceremony to present the certified election results to Herzog.

Sohlberg added that it was dangerous to cast doubt on the results and said they are legally binding.

Public trust in the electoral process is “easy to destroy, yet very difficult to repair,” he warned.

Consultations kick off coalition-building process

In the Oct. 27 vote, neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the bloc of allies of his chief rival, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, secured a parliamentary majority needed to form a new government, raising the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals or an alliance between Eisenkot and some of the Arab-led parties.

Story continues below advertisement

Herzog began a series of sit-downs with political parties on Wednesday. Three factions — all aligned with Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist base — recommended Netanyahu be given a chance to form a coalition government, while a fourth — led by a former Netanyahu ally turned rival — recommended Eisenkot. Eight more parties, including the two Arab-led factions, are scheduled to meet Herzog on Thursday, with Eisenkot’s Yashar and Netanyahu’s Likud speaking last.

After the consultations, Herzog will choose the candidate — most likely Netanyahu or Eisenkot — who he believes is most likely to be able to form a coalition government. He has several days to announce his decision, which will then set the stage for weeks of negotiations.

If neither man can put together a government, the country would hold a new election early next year.

Intelligence agency's request to interrogate senior Arab lawmakers is rejected

The Shin Bet sought approval from Israel’s attorney general on Tuesday to interrogate several elected officials as part of its separate investigation, including Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas and other senior Arab lawmakers, Israeli media reported.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement rejecting the request, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said: “It is not permissible to interrogate citizens or elected officials without evidence to justify such action.”

2:08 Israelis head to polls for 1st time since Oct. 7 attack

The Joint List of Arab parties condemned the request, calling it a “campaign of incitement” by Netanyahu and his allies designed to delegitimize the Arab vote.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right ally of Netanyahu, called on the Shin Bet, over which he has no authority, to “arrest all the leaders of the Arab political parties” and interrogate them in “basement interrogation cells until these suspicions are fully clarified.”

Herzog said Wednesday that the Shin Bet’s investigation into possible foreign interference should proceed, but cautioned that Arab Israeli voters “must not be smeared.”

“I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently,” Herzog said.

Story continues below advertisement

—Melzer reported from Nahariya, Israel.