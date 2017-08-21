2 arrested after separate armed robberies on Moncton’s Mountain Road

Two men have been arrested in connection with two unrelated armed robberies at separate Needs Convenience stores on the same road.

The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP were called to the Needs Convenience on the corner of Mountain and Atkinson roads.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded cash from the attendant. He eventually left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured and the man eventually turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Just after midnight on Sunday, RCMP were called to the Needs Convenience at Mountain Road and Archibald Street.

A man reportedly entered the store and demanded cash from the attendant. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

A 34-year-old was later arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Police believe there was another customer in the store at the time of the robbery. They are interested in speaking with this person as part of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the remarkable set of incidents to contact them at 506-857-2400