Dashcam video shows excavator hitting overpass on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive

Engineers have been brought in to ensure an overpass in east Edmonton is structurally sound after an excavator on a flatbed truck smashed into the overpass on Sunday afternoon.

Dashcam video sent in by a Global News viewer shows the truck driving under the Whitemud Drive overpass at Anthony Henday Drive.

The truck was heading north on the Henday when the arm of the excavator hit the overpass. A lot of dust was produced in the crash.

The truck kept driving before eventually pulling over farther up the road.

WATCH: Dangerous driver caught on dashcam along Alberta’s QEII Highway

RCMP said Alberta Transportation is bringing in engineers to ensure the roadway is safe to drive on.

One northbound lane of the Henday and lanes going east and west on the Whitemud overpass were shut down Sunday night and Monday morning.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is also investigating the crash.