August 20, 2017 7:55 pm

Alberta RCMP look for suspect in road rage incident involving bear spray

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are searching for a suspect who used bear spray in a road rage incident that happened Saturday.

Officials were called to reports of an assault with bear spray at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Main Street in Airdrie at around 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred after the drivers of the two vehicles involved exited their vehicles, before the suspect sprayed the victim with bear spray, according to RCMP.

The suspect is a man and is described as being approximately 6 ft. tall and wearing a ball cap and sunglasses at the time. His vehicle is described as a white Toyota hatchback car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers.

