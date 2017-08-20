Okanagan squirrel wears another squirrel as a stole
A A
A Global Okanagan camera operator caught this strange sight on video on Sunday morning.
Jim Douglas was on Cawston Avenue by Graham Street in Kelowna when he saw this squirrel running around, with what looks like another squirrel in it’s teeth.
The darker squirrel’s tail is wrapped around the larger squirrel’s neck, making it look like a furry stole.
Any squirrel experts who might know what is happening in this video is invited to contact Global Okanagan by e-mail at okanagan@globalnews.ca
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.