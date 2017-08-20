Sports
August 20, 2017 12:17 pm

Ticats deal John Chick to Eskimos for draft pick

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Ticats have shipped DE John Chick to Edmonton.

The winless Ticats have traded John Chick to the Eskimos, another sign that Hamilton has all but closed the door on making the CFL playoffs this season.

In addition to shipping the veteran defensive end to Edmonton, the Cats included a fifth round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft in the deal.

In return, Hamilton receives Edmonton’s second round draft pick next year.

Chick, 34, spent the last two seasons in Hamilton and was named a CFL All-Star and the club’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2016.

The native of Gillette, Wyoming won two Grey Cups while playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2007-09 and again from 2013-15.

In 117 career games, the Utah State grad has recorded 225 defensive tackles, 69 sacks, an interception and 15 forced fumbles.

The 0-8 Ticats host the 4-5 Toronto Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic on Sept. 4.

