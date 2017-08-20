Woman’s body located in North York’s Derrydowns Park

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a woman was located in North York’s Derrydowns Park.

READ MORE: Missing man, originally from Dartmouth, found dead in Toronto

The 30-year-old victim was found in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area near Finch Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim had obvious signs of trauma to her body and that she was lying in a body of water inside the park.

READ MORE: Police investigating after body found beside creek in Brampton

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers.