August 20, 2017 8:55 am

Woman’s body located in North York’s Derrydowns Park

By Neil Kumar AM640

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a woman was located in North York's Derrydowns Park on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a woman was located in North York’s Derrydowns Park.

The 30-year-old victim was found in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area near Finch Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim had obvious signs of trauma to her body and that she was lying in a body of water inside the park.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

