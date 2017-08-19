Airport Plaza in Kelowna is counting on soaring business

More and more people are flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport every month.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth here,” airport director Sam Samaddar said. “We’ve grown by 12 per cent this year up to the end of July. July was up nine per cent. Even through flooding to fires, we’ve still seen tremendous growth at this airport.”

With that growth comes a need for services. Travellers need somewhere to fill up their cars and get a bite to eat.

That’s what airport plaza is all about.

The newly constructed plaza features an Esso gas station, an On the Run convenience store, a Freshii’s eatery, and a Tim Horton’s.

All the retail spaces were rented before construction on the plaza even began.

“They know this is a money maker for them,” Kelowna city councilor Mohini Singh said. “They know this is good for Kelowna and they know this will be good for them as well.”

While city council has not yet approved further development in the area, talks are underway, and an Airport Plaza Phase Two is already being planned, complete with more retail space, and a car wash.