17-year-old charged with second-degree murder of man in Stewiacke, N.S.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 46-year-old man in Stewiacke, N.S. early Friday morning.

RCMP laid the charge on Saturday, according to a police news release.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at a home in East Stewiacke at approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

On arrival, police found the 46-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to Colchester East Hants Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Police would not confirm the name, but his wife, Shelly Woods, identified him as Daniel Handrahan.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old man at the scene who was held in custody and is scheduled to appear Monday in Truro Provincial Court.

Woods told Global News on Friday that Handrahan was a military veteran “with a bigger heart than you can imagine.”

RCMP would not confirm whether the victim and the suspect knew each other, but Woods said they knew the 17-year-old’s family.