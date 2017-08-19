Charlottesville rally organizer brands victim Heather Heyer a ‘fat, disgusting communist’

Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old activist who was fatally mowed down by a car after violent clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on August 13, has been branded a “fat, disgusting communist” – by the rally’s organizer.

Jason Kessler, the right-wing blogger who organized the now-notorious “Unite the Right” rally, made the comments in a tweet late Friday night.



Story continues below Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time.https://t.co/YOinYraDeV — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) August 19, 2017

In his tweet, Kessler shared a link to an article on the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, in which Heyer was labelled a “burden on society” because “a 32-year-old woman without children is a burden on society and has no value.”

The article added that, “had she not died yesterday, hundreds of thousands of dollars would have been spent on propping-up this gross creature who had failed to do her most basic duty – her only real duty, in fact – and reproduce.”

Kessler’s tweet drew swift condemnation from noted white nationalist and alt-right activist Richard Spencer, who was a vocal supporter of the Unite the Right rally.

“I will no longer associate w/ Jason Kessler; no one should. Heyer’s death was deeply saddening. ‘Payback’ is a morally reprehensible idea,” Spencer tweeted.

Kessler had earlier denied that he and other far-right demonstrators were culpable for Heyer’s death.

“I don’t want to speculate too much on, obviously, the tragic events that a lot of people are talking about, but look it’s not necessarily known what happened,” he said on August 14, the day after Heyer’s death.

“I didn’t have anything to do with the tragic circumstances that occurred, that was a breakdown of law and order.”

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested in connection with Heyer’s death.

On Wednesday, Heyer’s mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and a firm believer in justice and equality.

