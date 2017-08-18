Lougheed Highway partially closed after semi hits overpass

Lougheed Highway was closed Friday afternoon after a semi carrying a crane hit a train overpass in Coquitlam.

RCMP confirmed the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and the overpass was damaged in the collision.

Canadian Pacific Rail deemed the overpass safe for trains following an inspection.

TransLink said West Coast Express service will not be impacted and trains will depart as scheduled with the first train at 3:50 p.m.

The northbound lane of Lougheed Highway has opened but there is no word from police when the southbound lane will be re-opened.

Coquitlam RCMP said charges could be laid in the incident.