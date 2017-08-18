Coquitlam overpass
August 18, 2017 7:01 pm
Updated: August 18, 2017 7:07 pm

Lougheed Highway partially closed after semi hits overpass

By Reporter  CKNW
Bill Cook
Lougheed Highway was closed Friday afternoon after a semi carrying a crane hit a train overpass in Coquitlam.

RCMP confirmed the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and the overpass was damaged in the collision.

Canadian Pacific Rail deemed the overpass safe for trains following an inspection.

The semi carrying a crane hit an overpass in Coquitlam.

Bill Cook

TransLink said West Coast Express service will not be impacted and trains will depart as scheduled with the first train at 3:50 p.m.

The northbound lane of Lougheed Highway has opened but there is no word from police when the southbound lane will be re-opened.

Coquitlam RCMP said charges could be laid in the incident.

