August 18, 2017 10:57 pm

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to headline Jackalope action sports festival in Montreal

By Global News

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who will be at Montreal's Jackalope festival tomorrow, shows off his skills in Winnipeg.

Randall Paull/Global News
Jackalope, the world’s largest action sports festival, returns to Montreal’s Olympic Park this weekend for its sixth edition.

This year, the extreme sports spectacle will feature iconic professional skateboarder Tony “the Birdman” Hawk hitting the half-pipe alongside Quebec’s own Pierre-Luc Gagnon, better known as PLG.

The pair will showcase their boarding talent with a demonstration on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Jackalope is the only Canadian stop of the Skateboarding World Cup.

The festival includes spine-tingling sport competitions throughout the weekend, including rock climbing, freestyle motocross, slacklining and fixed-gear bike racing.

Also making its return is the crowd-pleasing Big O base-jumping competition. Athletes propel themselves off the top of the Montreal landmark, experiencing a total of one second of freefall before deploying their parachute at a height of 165 meters.

The festival is expected to attract an estimated 20,000 adrenaline-seeking spectators.

Jackalope takes place Aug. 18 to 20 at the Sun Life Financial Esplanade at Olympic Park. Tickets are $16.10 per day.

