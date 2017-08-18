Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to headline Jackalope action sports festival in Montreal

Jackalope, the world’s largest action sports festival, returns to Montreal’s Olympic Park this weekend for its sixth edition.

This year, the extreme sports spectacle will feature iconic professional skateboarder Tony “the Birdman” Hawk hitting the half-pipe alongside Quebec’s own Pierre-Luc Gagnon, better known as PLG.

The pair will showcase their boarding talent with a demonstration on Saturday at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver looking to hire ‘skateboarding host’ for local skate park

Jackalope is the only Canadian stop of the Skateboarding World Cup.

The festival includes spine-tingling sport competitions throughout the weekend, including rock climbing, freestyle motocross, slacklining and fixed-gear bike racing.

Also making its return is the crowd-pleasing Big O base-jumping competition. Athletes propel themselves off the top of the Montreal landmark, experiencing a total of one second of freefall before deploying their parachute at a height of 165 meters.

READ MORE: Karate, skateboarding among sports that could be added for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The festival is expected to attract an estimated 20,000 adrenaline-seeking spectators.

Jackalope takes place Aug. 18 to 20 at the Sun Life Financial Esplanade at Olympic Park. Tickets are $16.10 per day.