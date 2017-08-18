Sexual assault suspect has noticeable forehead injury: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are searching for man who was struck in the head with a hammer by a woman he is accused of sexually assaulting.

It happened early Friday morning in the 3200-block of McGill Street.

Two women who live at the home said that an unknown man who was armed with a hammer entered the home.

He then physically and sexually assaulted one of the women.

She was able to grab the hammer and hit him in the forehead with it.

He then fled the home.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Police are looking for an Indigenous man between 18 and 20, six-foot, with shaggy dark hair and a noticeable injury to his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.