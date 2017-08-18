Second assault in 6 months reported at Henderson Lake

Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman reported being grabbed and pushed to the ground by a man at Henderson Lake late Thursday night, before he tried to take off her clothes.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was reported to have been walking on the east side of the lake near a bridge when she felt someone grab her arm. It was about 10:30 p.m.

“The unknown male proceeded to push her to the ground and attempted to remove her shorts,” police said in a Friday statement.

Investigators said she was able to escape, ran to her car and then called police. Police couldn’t find the suspect after a search of the area.

The assailant is described as a man in his 20s, about six feet tall with dark hair. Police said he wore a red shirt and jeans, with a nickel-sized tattoo on his left cheek, “similar to the pattern on a bandanna.”

“All citizens who use our paths and parks to always [are advised to] be aware of their surroundings – day or night – and if any suspicious activity is observed, call police immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the description of the suspect is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A sexual assault was also reported at Henderson Lake in February.

