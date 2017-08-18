WATCH: Global News reporter jumps from airplane with military parachute team

The SkyHawks, the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, is the country’s only military parachute demonstration team.

For over 40 years, they’ve represented the nation and the Canadian Armed Forces, performing for more than 75 million spectators worldwide under the signature Canadian flag parachutes.

On Friday, Global Edmonton reporter and anchor Kent Morrison had the chance to join them.

Let’s just say he jumped in with both feet.

These guys are fired up. "You got rocks in your pockets or what?" #yegairshow pic.twitter.com/Z2vHAJEL3j — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 18, 2017

It's about go time. #yegairshow 5 mins away from takeoff pic.twitter.com/kSyhPi9QcS — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 18, 2017

Dean is ready too pic.twitter.com/iDz1kkEOiq — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 18, 2017

The bird is here pic.twitter.com/mqgNoTR5Xq — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 18, 2017