August 18, 2017 7:20 pm

WATCH: Global News reporter jumps from airplane with military parachute team

WATCH ABOVE: Global Edmonton reporter Kent Morrison jumped from a plane alongside the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team.

The SkyHawks, the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, is the country’s only military parachute demonstration team.

For over 40 years, they’ve represented the nation and the Canadian Armed Forces, performing for more than 75 million spectators worldwide under the signature Canadian flag parachutes.

On Friday, Global Edmonton reporter and anchor Kent Morrison had the chance to join them.

Let’s just say he jumped in with both feet.
