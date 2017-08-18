RCMP searching for man who reportedly shot his dog in southern Alberta

RCMP are looking for a man in the Coaldale, Alta. area after a witness reported the man put his dog down with a handgun early Monday evening.

The shooting is reported to have happened near the intersection of Range Road 211 and Highway 512, which is southeast of the town, at around 5:30 p.m.

RCMP said the man was seen exercising the dog by allowing it to run alongside the vehicle before it was run over. That’s when the man was seen “putting down the dog the injured dog with a handgun.”

He is described as in his 30s, about six feet tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds and was wearing sweat pants. His vehicle is an older model silver Chrysler 300 with black tinted windows and a cargo mesh separating the back seats from the front. Police do not have a licence plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at at (403) 345-5552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.