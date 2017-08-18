3 arteries severed after gun ‘spontaneously discharges’ on Winnipeg police officer

The Winnipeg police officer wounded after his holstered gun discharged last week did not have his hand near the gun when it fired.

On Aug. 7 the officer was grabbing lunch at a grocery store on Taylor Avenue when his gun went off while he was climbing back into his car.

Police said Friday the gun was holstered and ‘spontaneously discharged’.

The bullet tore through his lower leg and severed three arteries.

Police said the officer put on a tactical tourniquet on his own leg while his partner helped give him first aid.

The officer remains in hospital.

In a news release police said he wishes to thank his colleagues for helping to save his life.

Police said tactical tourniquets have been critical in helping ten people over the last five years, but this is the first time its been used on an officer.