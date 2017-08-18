Spontaneous Discharge
August 18, 2017 12:42 pm
Updated: August 18, 2017 12:47 pm

3 arteries severed after gun ‘spontaneously discharges’ on Winnipeg police officer

By Senior Anchor  Global News

An officer applied a tourniquet to his own leg after his holstered gun spontaneously discharged August 7.

Submitte
A A

The Winnipeg police officer wounded after his holstered gun discharged last week did not have his hand near the gun when it fired.

On Aug. 7 the officer was grabbing lunch at a grocery store on Taylor Avenue when his gun went off while he was climbing back into his car.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police officer injured after gun discharges in holster

Police said Friday the gun was holstered and ‘spontaneously discharged’.

The bullet tore through his lower leg and severed three arteries.

Police said the officer put on a tactical tourniquet on his own leg while his partner helped give him first aid.

A tactical officer demonstrates how to use a ‘tactical tourniquet’ Friday morning.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

The officer remains in hospital.

In a news release police said he wishes to thank his colleagues for helping to save his life.

Police said tactical tourniquets have been critical in helping ten people over the last five years, but this is the first time its been used on an officer.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gun
Holstered
Spontaneous Discharge
Tourniquet
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News