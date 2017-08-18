Body discovered in Red River Friday morning: Winnipeg police

A body was found in the Red River Friday morning in the same area crews were searching for a missing teen.

The body was reported to police by the public around 9:30 a.m. near the Redwood Bridge.

Police said they can’t confirm the age or gender of the body.

The Winnipeg Police Dive Unit was searching the river in the same area earlier in the week after receiving reports of a missing teen on Tuesday. The teen had been out with a group of friends who said they saw him swim halfway across the river before he disappeared.

More to come