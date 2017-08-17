Winnipeg police dive team searching Red River

The Winnipeg Police Dive Unit is searching the Red River north of the Redwood Bridge for a teen who entered the water Tuesday.

On Aug. 15 police received reports a male youth had gone into the river. Friends who were with him at the time reported seeing him swim half way across before he disappeared.

Police say they’ve been searching the area since with the help of WFPS water rescue and River Patrol.

Patrol officers have also searched the river banks in case the teen made it to shore but the search so far has been unsuccessful.

The dive unit remains on scene.