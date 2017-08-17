West End residents brace for sharp increase in parking permit costs

If you live in Vancouver’s West End and have a car, you might get a surprise starting September 1.

West End residents will pay $280 more for a parking permit starting September 1st, part of the city’s parking strategy developed as a response to a lack of on-street parking.

The permit’s new price will cost $360 annually instead of the usual $78.

The city says the new fee will only apply to new permit holders or to those whose permit lapsed by more than 90 days.

One resident says the change makes no sense; Edna Julien says most people have nowhere else to park.

“You know along with that increase, there’s nothing coming along with that, nothing. You know there’s no security, there’s no guarantee that you will get a good spot, there’s nothing. You know your car is just there.”

She says it’s ridiculous that just a block away, parking permit prices are staying the same.

She’s hopeful her rate will be respected but says it’s still unfair for those just moving in.

“It’s really upsetting that anyone moving into this neighbourhood should have to pay that much to park. Especially when for that money, you know you’re not getting a secured parking spot.”

She says the city’s suggestion to park inside their buildings is not applicable to most residents.

According to the city, the 362 per cent increase will make people park inside their buildings while reducing emissions and potential accidents from having people drive around, and that the money from the new rate will be re-invested in the community.

The city’s website says it takes residents over one kilometre of extra driving to find a spot and almost 3 kilometres for visitors.