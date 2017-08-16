Prince George man in custody following alleged child abduction attempts

A Prince George man faces several charges over allegations he tried to abduct two children.

Kenneth Jim John, 35, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Mounties arrived at a playground near 12th Avenue and Harper Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man assaulting a woman.

Officers arrested the man after they determined he had tried to abduct a child from the playground and that the woman had stepped in to intervene.

RCMP received another report of an attempted abduction that same day on 8th Avenue and Gillette Street, just three blocks away.

Just minutes before police were called to the incident at the playground, a man had allegedly grabbed a young boy who was with his mother.

She managed to get her son back and took him home. Police said the suspect in the second attempted abduction matched the description of the man in custody.

RCMP said John is well-known to police and has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2000.

– With files from The Canadian Press