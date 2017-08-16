Production set to resume on ‘Deadpool 2’ following stunt woman’s death

Production is set to resume Wednesday morning for Deadpool 2 as an investigation continues into stunt woman S.J. Harris’ death.

Harris was killed while performing a stunt in the area of Jack Poole Plaza and the Shaw Tower in downtown Vancouver on Monday.

She was a professional motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, N.Y. but this was her first stunt.

Friends are remembering Harris as an amazing and remarkable woman who loved riding and was a pioneer in her field.

Harris’s death has left everyone — family, friends and fans — heartbroken.

“S.J. was well-loved by her family and friends and she has race fans all over the world that are going to miss her,” said Porsche Taylor, Harris’s manager. “We won’t forget who she was. She left a very big footprint and legacy here in motor sports and we want to continue to tell the world who she was and put a face to the stunt rider, who passed away.”