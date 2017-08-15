NDP confirms plan to increase minimum wage in B.C.

The NDP confirmed Tuesday that the minimum wage in British Columbia will increase to $11.35 an hour beginning Sept. 15, the first step to an eventual hike to $15 per hour.

In February, the B.C. Liberal government announced that the minimum wage in B.C. will rise by 50 cents to $11.35 this fall. The hourly wage for liquor servers will go from $9.60 to $10.10.

New Labour minister Harry Bains said that the New Democrats plan to honour that pledge.

The minimum wage will be subject to incremental increases over time, Bains said.

The province aims to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

Bains said the province is committed to implementing a fair wage commission, which will submit its first report within 90 days of its first meeting.

The Fair Wage Commission is also getting underway @HarryBainsSN says – more details in weeks to come. #bcpoli — LizaCKNW980 (@lizaCKNW980) August 15, 2017

