August 15, 2017 5:25 pm
Updated: August 15, 2017 5:43 pm

NDP confirms plan to increase minimum wage in B.C.

By Online News Producer  Global News

The minimum wage in B.C. will increase next month.

The NDP confirmed Tuesday that the minimum wage in British Columbia will increase to $11.35 an hour beginning Sept. 15, the first step to an eventual hike to $15 per hour.

In February, the B.C. Liberal government announced that the minimum wage in B.C. will rise by 50 cents to $11.35 this fall. The hourly wage for liquor servers will go from $9.60 to $10.10.

New Labour minister Harry Bains said that the New Democrats plan to honour that pledge.

The minimum wage will be subject to incremental increases over time, Bains said.

The province aims to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

Bains said the province is committed to implementing a fair wage commission, which will submit its first report within 90 days of its first meeting.

– With files from The Canadian Press

