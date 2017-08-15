‘Rally To Repeal The Budget’ held in Saskatoon

It was yet another showing of dissatisfaction toward the provincial budget outside of Saskatoon’s cabinet office.

Members of the SEIU-West Young Workers Committee (YWC) and Students Mobilizing Against Cuts (SMAC) organized the “Rally to Repeal The Budget.”

The groups were joined alongside members of the public as well as NDP MLAs Ryan Meili and David Forbes.

The organizing groups of the rally said they’re concerned by the cuts to provincial services, especially as younger residents in Saskatchewan.

“We are directly impacted by a lot of these [cuts],” Hailey Johnson, SEIU-West YWC co-chair, said on Tuesday.

“With the scholarship cuts and hiking of tuition fees and heightening of the PST.”

The rally featured speakers from the various groups in attendance, which boast memberships across the province including Prince Albert, Estevan and Swift Current.

“It’s important to stand up, to show the Saskatchewan government that we’re not going to stand for the austerity measures they’ve put in place,” SMAC representative Emily Barber said.

“The government must be held to account for their poor decision-making.”

The groups said they will continue to fight and raise awareness to the cuts with the hope there will be further reversals to cuts, similar to the funding for libraries and funeral services.