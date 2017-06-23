Union members rally against budget cuts in Saskatoon

It’s been three months since the Saskatchewan government tabled the 2017-18 budget, but frustrations continue to boil over.

Hundreds of protesters marched outside the Saskatoon cabinet office on Thursday afternoon to show their dissatisfaction with Brad Wall’s government.

“We wanted to join our voice with those people in the province who are looking to save their public services that all of us rely on,” SEIU-West president Barbara Cape said.

READ MORE: Support swells for Sask. NDP following provincial budget: Mainstreet poll

The rally was organized by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and another union representing government employees.

Together they voiced concerns over cuts included in this year’s budget.

“We made this decision to join in solidarity with the people of the province and say we’re upset about the loss of public services and we’re going to stand with people and do something about it,” Cape said.

The protesters also presented the inaugural “cold heart award” to the government, for what the union calls cold-hearted decisions made in the budget.

“Is it our hope the government will reverse their cold-hearted decisions due to the overwhelming number of Saskatchewan people demanding better of their government,” Cape said.

READ MORE: Calls for the province to reverse its plan to cut STC

SEIU-West represents more than 13,000 workers in healthcare, education, and various occupations across Saskatchewan.