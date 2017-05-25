Support swells for Sask. NDP following provincial budget: Mainstreet poll

A new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll released Thursday morning shows the NDP has overtaken the Saskatchewan Party for support in the province.

The NDP has the support of 49 per cent of decided and leaning voters, while the Saskatchewan Party is at 40 per cent.

The provincial budget was the biggest factor in the change.

“It’s a sea of change following an extremely rocky budget rollout,” David Valentin, the executive vice-president of Mainstreet Research, said in a release.

“With the information we have now, it’s possible the NDP could form the next government with these numbers.”

Valentin added that a provincial election is a few years away and the NDP still has to elect a leader.

In Regina, the NDP is polling at 58 per cent, compared to 29 per cent for the Saskatchewan party. In Saskatoon, the numbers are 46 and 42 per cent respectively.

In the rest of the province, the two parties are tied at 46 per cent.

The poll of 2,000 people, taken on May 15-16, has a margin of error of +/- 2.19 per cent, 19 times out of 20.