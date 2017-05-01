Saskatchewan NDP launch leadership race; will choose leader in vote next May

More than a year after losing their leader in the last provincial election, Saskatchewan New Democrats are starting their search for the next person to guide the party.

The NDP says registration packages are now available to potential candidates.

The new leader will be elected at a convention in Regina on May 6, 2018.

Former NDP leader Cam Broten lost his Saskatoon seat in the provincial election in April 2016 and stepped down as leader a week later.

The party had hoped to rebuild under Broten, but only captured one more seat than the nine it held going into the election.<

Regina MLA Trent Wotherspoon has been filling the role as interim leader, but Wotherspoon has said he won't pursue permanent leadership because he doesn't want to lose time with his family.