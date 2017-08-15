Teens arrested in Penticton after alleged assault on RCMP

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to an incident involving RCMP in Penticton.

Police say they were called to the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Winnipeg Street at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning where a large group of youths gathered.

Penticton RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said as police moved in to arrest a 17-year-old male who was yelling and swearing, another teen, a 16-year-old girl, allegedly kicked one of the officers in the head.

Wrigglesworth said numerous young people then swarmed the officers.

The girl is now facing numerous charges including two counts of assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

The male teen was also charged with causing a disturbance and resisting arrest.