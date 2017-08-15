Search continues for missing boater on Sylvan Lake

RCMP in Sylvan Lake said search efforts were continuing Tuesday to find a 43-year-old man who disappeared after his boat capsized near Sunbreaker Cove on Sunday.

RCMP said three adults and a 10-year-old child left the cove in a boat and about 10 minutes later, a storm hit the lake.

The boat overturned shortly after 4 p.m. and all four people fell into the water. Three of them “were able to stay with the boat with the assistance of their personal flotation devices and eventually managed to swim to shore,” RCMP said in a news release.

The fourth person was last seen in the water and is believed to have been hurt when the boat capsized.

RCMP, along with the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, Red Deer County and Alberta Parks conservation officers, searched for the man Sunday evening and all day Monday.

The search was suspended later Monday because of weather conditions.

Search efforts continued again Tuesday morning.

RCMP did not release the names of the boaters involved.