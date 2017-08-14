Canadian border agents seize 15 long guns, 4 handguns from U.S. family

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said they seized a large number of undeclared firearms from an American family trying to enter Canada at the Douglas border crossing last month.

On July 21, a family who said they were travelling to Alaska were pulled over for a secondary examination, where officers found a loaded revolver.

READ MORE: Alarming number of Americans continue to carry guns into Canada

The driver was arrested and told his rights.

Officers continued their examination and found a total of 15 long guns, four handguns and several over-capacity magazines.

READ MORE: CBSA charge man after throwing gun from his window

The CBSA said charges are pending.

“This is a reminder to all travellers entering Canada with firearms to learn about Canadian firearm laws, or rather leave their handguns at home,” Daniela Evans, CBSA’s Pacific Highway District director, said.

“Anyone bringing firearms or weapons into Canada must declare them to the border services officer upon entry. Failure to do so may lead to prosecution in a court of law.”