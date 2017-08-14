Hamilton police union boss expects inquest into the death of Anthony Divers

The head of the Hamilton Police Association thinks the shooting death of Anthony Divers will be the subject of an inquest.

The 36-year-old Divers was shot and killed by an officer near the Hamilton GO Centre on Sept. 30, 2016, after responding to a call about a man who was possibly armed with a gun and had committed an assault.

The Special Investigations Unit released its report last Thursday, 10 months after Divers’ death, and decided against pressing charges against the officer.



Hamilton Police Association president Clint Twolan says the unnamed officer acted as he was trained to do but he believes “there is going to be an inquest” into the incident.

Twolan adds he would like to see the SIU’s report into these type of incidents be released in a more timely fashion, as previously outlined in a report from Ontario Justice Michael Tulloch.

