Fentanyl pills, cocaine seized by Saskatoon police

Two people reported to be unconscious in a vehicle have been charged by Saskatoon police with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Officers were called to the 200-block of Avenue C North early Sunday evening for a report of the two unconscious people.
They found a man and a woman who they said appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search turned up fentanyl pills, cocaine, a handgun, cell phones and cash.
A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and weapon-related offences.
