August 14, 2017 11:30 am

Fentanyl pills, cocaine seized by Saskatoon police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police seize fentanyl pills, cocaine from pair reported to be unconscious in a vehicle.

Dayne Winter / Global News
Two people reported to be unconscious in a vehicle have been charged by Saskatoon police with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers were called to the 200-block of Avenue C North early Sunday evening for a report of the two unconscious people.

They found a man and a woman who they said appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

A search turned up fentanyl pills, cocaine, a handgun, cell phones and cash.

A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and weapon-related offences.

