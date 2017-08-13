Montreal police investigating TMR arson attack

The arson squad is investigating after a business in the Town of Mount Royal was the target of an arson attack early Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 2 a.m. after the window of a business on Côte de Liesse Road, near Manella Road, was broken, triggering an alarm.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that the sprinkler system had been activated and several incendiary objects were located inside the building.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said investigators have reviewed surveillance camera videos which show a man breaking the window then throwing objects through the hole.

No one was injured and damage to the building– mostly due to water from the sprinklers — was limited.

No arrests have been made.