Arson squad investigating suspicious vehicle fire in TMR

The arson squad is investigating a suspicious overnight vehicle fire in the Town of Mount Royal.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. on Cambridge Street near Graham Boulevard.

Police said the vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home on Cambridge Street.

There were no reports of injury.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause, and whether the fire was criminal or accidental.

Montreal Police spokesperson Rahphaël Bergeron confirmed the owner of the vehicle is not known to its services and has no links to criminal organizations.