Montreal police investigating arson at commercial building in Pointe-Claire

The Montreal police arson squad has been asked to investigate an overnight fire in Pointe-Claire.

READ MORE: Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire evacuated after armed robbery

The fire department was called just after midnight to a building on Brunswick Boulevard near Selkirk.

Firefighters on scene discovered evidence of a break-in and accelerants in the building which prompted them to hand off the investigation to Montreal police.

“It appears that only one office in the building was targeted by the arsonist(s),” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“The fire was put out quickly by the sprinkler system, it is mostly water damage inside the building.”

No one was injured in the incident and police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Montreal police.