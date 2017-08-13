Severe thunderstorm watch issued for central Alberta

Areas of central Alberta could see severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches just before noon for the Calgary to Edmonton corridor, including the communities of Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

Plans involving the outdoors later this afternoon and evening? Keep an eye on the sky. Severe t-storms possible in central Alta. #abstorm — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 13, 2017

The weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of a low pressure system over central Alberta, which will produce thunderstorms through western and central areas of the province Sunday afternoon. Some may become severe.

Environment Canada said depending how the system develops, watches may be expanded further north and east as the day progresses.

The watch comes as parts of northern Alberta and east of Calgary are under heat warnings, while to the northwest the Grande Prairie region is enveloped in thick wildfire smoke drifting in from B.C.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

For a complete list of areas under a weather watch or warning in Alberta, click here.

