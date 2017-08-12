Heat warnings issued for northern Alberta and east of Calgary

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for northern Alberta and east of Calgary, where daytime temperatures are expected to climb above 29 C and stay above 14 C overnight.

Environment Canada said the heat is expected to last through the weekend.

In the south, the warning is in effect for Drumheller, Three Hills, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan and surrounding communities.

In northern Alberta, the warning stretches from Grande Prairie and the Peace region in the west, all the way east to the Saskatchewan border and up to the Northwest Territories.

That same heat warning stretches across Saskatchewan and into Manitoba.

During periods of high temperatures, it may be easier to get heat stroke. Symptoms include a high body temperature, lack of sweat, disorientation, fainting and unconsciousness.

Alberta Health Services suggests taking the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from heat, spending time indoors at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle.

Apply a sunscreen of at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30, at least 20 minutes before heading outdoors. Be sure the SPF 30 screens out both UVA and UVB rays, and reapply frequently (as directed on product label).

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses (with a UVA/UVB CSA certified seal).

Wear light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants that cover skin.

